留学生入国に新方針発表

オンラインのみの講義

米移民・関税執行局（ＩＣＥ）

３月９日以降のビザは入国禁止

米移民・関税執行局（ＩＣＥ）は７月24日、米国の大学などへの留学生の入国に関する方針について発表した。オンライン授業だけを受ける留学生へのビザ発給を制限するとした規制を７月14日に撤回した内容を一部修正したもので、３月９日以後に学生ビザを取得した者で秋からオンラインだけの授業を受ける学生の入国を拒否した。３月９日以前に学生ビザを所得していた国内外の学生は、入国もでき、国外に退去する必要もない。３月９日以降に学生ビザを取得し、オンライン授業のみを受講する学生が影響を受ける事になる。ワシントンＤＣの日本大使館とニューヨーク日本総領事館が７月27日相次いでメールで在留邦人に配信した。

主な内容は次の通り。

継続学生関連では、現役のＦ／Ｍ学生は、学期の修了に向け、規定上の限度を超えてオンライン授業を臨時的に履修することが許容される。

３月のガイダンスは、3月9日時点で有効なＦ／Ｍステータスを有していた学生に適用されるものであり、これには、過去に全面的にオンライン授業を実施する学校に入学し、現在米国外におり、今秋に米国に再入国しようとする学生も含まれる。

３月9日時点で米国の学校に入学し、その後、米国外においてオンライン授業を受講していた学生は、学校が遠隔授業のみを実施している場合であっても、米国へ再入国できる。

新規学生関連では、3月9日より後にＦ／Ｍステータスを得た新規学生は、秋学期に１００％オンライン授業を実施する米国の学校に非移民学生として入学するために、米国に入国することはできない。

ＤＳＯ（designated school officials）は、１００％オンライン授業を実施するＳＥＶＰ認可学校における受講を計画する米国外の新規学生にＩ-20を発行してはならない。

関係者は、現行ガイダンスや「よくある質問と回答について、https://www.ice.gov/coronavirus （「Nonimmigrant Students and SEVP-certified Schools」の見出し）を参照のこと。

詳細はＩＣＥ発表参照。

https://www.ice.gov/doclib/sevis/pdf/bcmFall2020guidance.pdf

〈ICEの発表文〉

（原文まま）

ICE continues March guidance for fall school term 07/24/2020

WASHINGTON – Nonimmigrant students and schools certified by the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) should abide by SEVP guidance originally issued in March 2020. The guidance enables schools and students to engage in distance learning in excess of regulatory limits due to the public health emergency generated by COVID-19. The March 2020 guidance applies to nonimmigrant students who were actively enrolled at a U.S. school on March 9 and are otherwise complying with the terms of their nonimmigrant status, whether from inside the U.S. or abroad. SEVP will not issue a temporary final rule impacting nonimmigrant students for the fall school term.

In accordance with March 2020 guidance, nonimmigrant students in new or initial status after March 9 will not be able to enter the U.S. to enroll in a U.S. school as a nonimmigrant student for the fall term to pursue a full course of study that is 100 percent online. Additionally, designated school officials should not issue a Form I-20 to a nonimmigrant student in new or initial status who is outside of the U.S. and plans to take classes at an SEVP-certified educational institution fully online.